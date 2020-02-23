The first Key Visual of SDBH: Big Bang Mission anticipates an incredible confrontation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The release date of SDBH: Big Bang Mission is approaching, and fans of the series Yuki Kadota they can't wait to take a look at the exaggerated clashes that will accompany us during this new season. One of these was anticipated by the Key Visual shown a few hours ago, and sees two practically unbeatable warriors as protagonists.

As you anticipated from the first trailer of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission, the two warriors in questions are nothing more than Goku and Beerus, ready to battle for the first time from the narrative arc of The Battle of the Gods. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the new illustration, published to celebrate the now upcoming launch of the new episodes.

We remind you that Super Dragon Ball Heroes has broadcast to date two narrative arches, or "seasons". The first, entitled Prison Planet Arc, debuted on July 1, 2018 and was composed of six episodes. The second one, entitled Universal Conflict Arc, aired on January 10, 2019 and ended one year later, January 9, 2020. These two seasons are considered by fans to be part of a single story, which is why the "second season" title was assigned to the Big Bang Mission Arc arriving on March 5th.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see Goku's revenge? Let us know your impressions on this series by leaving a comment in the box below!