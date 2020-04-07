the first jewel of Disney + is a beautiful animal biopic

Share it:

The movie ‘Balto: The Legend of the Eskimo Dog’ (1995) by Disney became a little classic of children's animation, based on a true story of a dog that really existed. Now, 25 years later, instead of doing a live action From Balto, Disney + presents ‘Togo’, which spiritually is a real action version of that one, only that it tries to restore the prestige to the dog that actually performed the feat.

‘Togo’Is the never told true story of the sled dog trainer Leonhard Seppala and its leading driver, Togo. The story, in principle, is the same. A diphtheria outbreak in Nome, Alaska, required many medications, which were sent to a town far away where the train did arrive. To collect them, the Governor sent more than 150 dogs and 20 people on sleds to travel the 1000 kilometers round trip.

Togo's unforgivable forgetfulness

Going for medicine was easy, the problem came around, since, in addition to more adverse weather conditions, the antitoxin could not be exposed to the cold for more than 6 days, so after a very hard race, in which Many of the dogs and owners died on the way, a large part of the team managed to return to Nome in just five and a half days, thus curing the sick to avoid a major epidemic. The movie of Disney counted this, making Balto the heroic dog.

There is a Balto statue in Central Park, New York, and overall, his name has always been ahead when it comes to Nome's career. However, the new Disney + movie tries to correct what is in its hands, collecting the data and doing justice. ‘Togo’Is not trying to take anything away from Balto, but as he explains before the end credits, was the dog that ran the longestespecially in the leadership position, which is the most complicated.

In total, Togo made 563 kilometers, and on the other hand, was the guide dog for the longest stage of the relay. The other teams in the relay to deliver the medicine made an average of 50 km. Balto only ran in this position about 88 kilometers, but they were the ones corresponding to the arrival, thus becoming the first to be received when he reached Nome, taking all the glory. This turns Togoimmediately a perfect fringe character for a shadow hero story.

The best adaptation of Jack London that does not adapt to Jack London

The stories of relationship between man and dog, together against nature are a relatively common theme in Disney, that we can encompass within the universe of adaptations of Jack London, being one of the roundest examples of that style, shot with real animals in incredible situations that should make the humanized dog of 'The Call of the Wild' (2020), the latest film adaptation of London, shame with embarrassment. ‘Togo’Benefits from the direction of a veteran in real risky scenes such as the competent Ericson Core.

To this we must add the brilliant performance from Willem dafoe, tremendous what the slow-paced actor transmits, tenuous and with every groove on his face transmitting knowledge and past adventures, but being a youthful film of animals, it is difficult for nobody to tell you that he is much better than in 'The lighthouse' (The Lighthouse, 2019). Julianne Nicholson is also up to her as Leonhard's wife Constance. What differentiates ‘Togo’Of other films of its genre is that it is based on their conversations, and not on the action scenes in crescendo.

In fact, the connecting point ‘Togo' with the great classic adventure cinema, that which is never seen anymore, is that it renounces a linear narration in which the adventure goes further, but creates fragments of the dog's life and the relationship with its master to establish a sober, bittersweet and tender climax, in accordance with the silent feat of the dog and the innocent humility of the animal, a nobility that reconnects with nature and restores the honor of the animal with elegance and a coda that complements what we do not know about the breed that emerged from its litters.

This does not mean that the action sequences are not spectacular and that they are beautifully filmed from start to finish. An embellished, slow-paced, atypical rhythm family film with a focus on the characters rather than the action, avoiding the formula of traditional dog movies, which turns its atypical structure and melancholic flavor into an heir to the mature adventure film of John Huston it converts into the first great movie of Disney +.