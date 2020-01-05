The first issue of the new Thor series brings big changes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The first issue of the new series of Thor by writer Donny Cates immediately brings some important news to the Marvel Comics character. His run on the Guardians of the Galaxy, which lasted about a year, ended, the Texan writer took over the reins of the magazine.

At the end of Jason Aaron's management, Thor became Asgard's new father after regaining the right to challenge his mythical hammer, Mjolnir again. Moreover, in the fight against Malekith the Cursed, our hero had even lost his left arm, cut off by the enemy. In the first issue of this new series we see the God of Thunder ruling Asgard, when he falls over his kingdom Galactus. The Devourer of planets announces to Thor the arrival of a strange space plague, which he calls "Black Winter". Subsequently, Thor summons the Heralds of Galactus to his court for explanations on this phantom plague. It then appears Silver Surfer which explains that it is the same phenomenon that destroyed the galaxy from which Galactus originated centuries ago and the only way to stop it and make the World Devourer "eat" five special planets that Silver Surfer himself had discovered years earlier. These five planets will lend Galactus new strength and provide it with the ability to stop the plague that is coming. Thor then urges Galactus to leave Asgard to perform his duty, but he decides to bring the God of Thunder with him and to make him his herald, restoring his severed arm. We will see in the next issues what developments there will be.

This Thor is not the only new series planned for the new year by Marvel Comics. We have already told you about the new Hawkeye series and a new, probable, series dedicated to Moon Knight.