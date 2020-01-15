The first issue of Star Wars is the best-selling comic of the decade

Share it:

Over the past decade the franchise of Star Wars not only has it had a relentless success at the box office, but it has also arisen with arrogance in the comics market, thanks to the varied proposal of Marvel Comics which has expanded the universe coined by George Lucas on paper.

As evidence of this, the Diamond Comic Distributors publishing house has communicated that the most purchased register of the decade it was the first issue of Marvel's Star Wars. The publication in question was born from the pen of Jason Aaron and the pencils of John Cassaday, which started – in 2015 – a new era of stories chronologically later than A new hope.

Furthermore, the Star Wars: Vader Down debut number also earned a place in the top ten of the decade, positioning itself in tenth position. Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 meant that all previous stories from Marvel and Dark Horse Comics were no longer canonical, configuring 2015 as the year 0 for the comic book canon of the series.

After 4 years of publication and 75 issues in its assets, the main Star Wars magazine officially ended last December. Fortunately, the void was instantly filled through the announcement of the new Star Wars: Empire Ascendant serialization, which explores the events following The Empire Strikes Back until the Return of the Jedi.

Did you expect this great success for the relaunch of Star Wars? Tell us yours below in the comments.

