The first images of `Veneno´, the new series of Los Javis, come to light

Cristina Ortiz He died in Madrid on November 9, 2016. Although you may know her by her professional name, ‘The Poison’. Since then, the halo around the most famous transsexual of the nineties in Spain became an almost cult issue for the LGTBI community. In the middle of this boom, a few months ago, Javier Ambrossi Y Javier Calvo they confirmed that Atresmedia had given them the green light to carry out 'Poison', the series based on the life of this figure whose story is confused at times between drama and comedy. The actresses who will give life to the artist are three: Isabel Torres, Daniela Santiago and Jedet, that will embody three different stages of his life.

The chain has just launched the first images of the project and the 'hype' has only just begun. In them, we can see the three actresses characterized as the popular artist, as well as other moments of her life such as her childhood and adolescence.

Other names such as actress Ester Expósito (`Elite '), Goya Toledo and Lola Dueñas have also been confirmed in the project. The series will have eight 50-minute chapters that will be released throughout 2020, although without official date it is still known that fiction will be first broadcast online on the Atresplayer Premium payment platform before being broadcast on Atresmedia. . This service has a monthly fee of € 2.99 per month.

The Poison, an icon that will come back to life

The life and death of ‘La Veneno’ is a project that will address the social landscape of the Spanish LGTBI movement from the 60s to the present. For this, he will play sticks such as comedy and drama, necessary genres of a tragedy that besieged the protagonist and that has personally affected the Javis, as they themselves recognize:

“In the script room we end up shattered every time we delve into the history of La Veneno because of the depth of its history. This series goes beyond what we all imagine. It is a series that goes beyond our ego. It is a tribute to all those who fought before us ”

Also, the narrative thread will focus on memories ‘I say! Neither whore nor santa ’, which were written by Valeria Vegas in 2016, a few months before the controversial media figure died in strange circumstances.