The first images of the filming of ‘Los Eternos’ (Marvel) are filtered and we see Kit Harington quite changed

Dear COSMO ‘girl’, we have an important message for you: it’s been eight months since the end of ‘Game of Thrones’, it’s time to get over it and turn the page (or chapter), no matter how much it costs us all. In addition, HBO is going to release a lot of series this 2020 and surely some hook you like that series whose end we will never overcome 'Game of Thrones'.

But the truth is that we took so much love for the characters of the medieval series that, even months later, we like to know what their actors are doing. That's why we loved knowing that Kit Harington would be part of the cast of ‘The Eternal’, the new marvel movie which, as we anticipated a few months ago, stars Angelina Jolie. In the new ‘film’, which premieres on November 6, 2020, the actress plays Thena and Kit plays Dan Whitman (Black Knight).

Although Disney has not yet aired the official ‘Los Eternos’ trailer, some images of his filming have been leaked in London that have allowed us to see Kit Harington in his new role. In these photos the actor is accompanied by the actress Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi in the Marvel movie, and is very changed with respect to his Game of Thrones character: Jon Snow.

In the photos of the filming of 'The Eternal' (shared by Evening Standard) the actor wears short hair, which has nothing to do with Jon's mane, and a very formal 'look' of 'beige' jacket, sweater, jeans, Camel shoes and scarf, which of course moves away from the skins that it looked in Game of Thrones.