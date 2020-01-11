The first image of Jared Leto revealed as Morbius, the Marvel vampire

Share it:

Marvel fans are waiting for the premiere of the trailer for Morbius, the acclaimed movie based on the Spider-Man universe. Morbius is the vampire of Marvel par excellence and following the criticisms received with Venom, Sony He has prepared for his next major premiere.

Jared Leto will be who of life to the peculiar vampire and will be this same week when we see his first trailer. However, the first image that offers a look at the actor look like Morbius.

The photo was posted on Twitter, initially by a known insider of the entertainment industry. However, the image is only a preview of what we will probably see in the impending first trailer of the movie.

Morbius was a biologist trying to find the cure for a rare disease that carried in his blood. As with many other mutants in the Marvel universe, a failed experiment led him to suffer a pseudo-vampirism which gives you thirst for blood, aversion to light and other characteristics.

Since Leto was announced for the role of the vampire, many fans have been hopeful that the new release of Sony Pictures will be able to arouse the fervor of critics, something that Venom did not achieve.