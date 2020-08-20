the first image from the set after the Covid emergency

Share it:

After Supernatural stopped work, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles they have been waiting for months for the green light and finally we start again: today, in the Vancouver studios, they are officially filming has restarted for the fifteenth and final season!

To give the good news is Jim Michaels, director of The CW series, who a few minutes ago brought fans directly to the set with the first photo from behind the scenes in a very long time. At the bottom you will find the post and the simple but meaningful comment: "Here we are … #SPNFamily ", which encloses the enthusiasm of the entire crew of technicians and the cast.

Filming had in fact stopped at the end of March and the announcement had come very close to the news that even the airing of the last episodes would have suffered significant slowdowns. Fortunately, the wait is almost over and the final 7 episodes of Supernatural are coming soon. In recent weeks it was also anticipated that the health emergency would affect the ending of Supernatural, but according to Dean's interpreter the forced break would have given the production additional time to define and polish the last bars of this now historic TV series.

