         The first film recorded vertically will arrive in 2021 by the director of 'Wanted' and 'Ben Hur'

Vertical content is being imposed in the world of multimedia consumption. Applications such as Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok and Byte are strongly committed to this format, designed to be viewed from the mobile by holding it with one hand. So far, the vast majority of vertical content was short-lived, such as an Instagram story or a video on TikTok, but Timur Bekmambetov, director of films like 'Wanted' or 'Ben Hur', want to go further with a full movie.

This is confirmed by the Russian director to Deadline, who explains that "visually, the film is built around a person, it is a story about a man who stands up and straightens his shoulders despite the circumstances. And about a rescue plane that it rises to the sky. " The title of it will be 'V2. Escape from Hell ' and will arrive in early 2021 in Russian and English.





The vertical format reaches the cinema

The Sero is Samsung's TV in vertical format

It is not Bekmambetov's first foray as far as vertical content is concerned, since at the end of 2019 he was in charge of 'Dead of Night', a series recorded vertically in which a girl had to escape from a city full of zombies with the only help of her mobile (chance). The series aired on Snapchat and, evidently, everything revolved around what the girl recorded and watched through the screen of her phone.

They explain in Deadline that the feature film, defined by the media as a "blockbuster" or "blockbuster", in Spanish, It will start shooting next week in Russia. Its budget will be 10 million dollars and the producers will be Bazeleves and Voenfilm in collaboration with the Russian operator MTS. Two versions will be made, one in Russian and one in English, which will contain some different scenes.

The budget of the film is 10 million dollars and will be based on real events

The film, based on real events, will tell the story of Mikhail Devyatayev, a captured Soviet pilot who escaped from a German concentration camp stealing a plane. The actor will be Pavel Priluchny, who has already participated in films such as 'Mazhor', 'Na igre' or 'Rubezh'.

Needless to say, the entire film is intended for a eminently mobile audience, but it will be necessary to see how it takes (if it ends up being carried) to cinemas whose screens are panoramic and horizontal. At the moment, what the director has confirmed is that, being produced in collaboration with the MTS operator, it will be launched on its streaming platform.

