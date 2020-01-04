Entertainment

The first episode of Somali and the Forest Spirit is now available on Crunchyroll

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Crunchyroll recently made available to all its subscribers the first episode of the highly anticipated anime of Studio Satelight "Somali and the Forest Spirit". The premiere, expected in Japan on January 9th, is therefore visible starting today world preview and with Italian subtitles.

We remind you that the series tells the story of somali, a young girl traveling with a Golem protector of a forest. At first detached, the two will soon get to know each other, developing a sort of father / daughter relationship. The manga has had a good success in Japan and has recently arrived in Italy thanks to the efforts of Planet Manga.

The first season of the anime will consist of 12 episodes and will end on March 19, 2020. The series should therefore adapt 3 of the 6 volumes available and numbers permitting, could be renewed for a second season by the end of 2020.

READ:  "La Casa De Papel" Aka "Money Heist" Season 4: When will it release on Netflix? What will Happen?

The pilot received mainly positive reviews in the first 24 hours, with several praises regarding the quality of the animations and the original dubbing.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more instead, we suggest you take a look at the first official trailer of Somali and the Forest Spirit.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.