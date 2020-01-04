The first episode of Somali and the Forest Spirit is now available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Crunchyroll recently made available to all its subscribers the first episode of the highly anticipated anime of Studio Satelight "Somali and the Forest Spirit". The premiere, expected in Japan on January 9th, is therefore visible starting today world preview and with Italian subtitles.

We remind you that the series tells the story of somali, a young girl traveling with a Golem protector of a forest. At first detached, the two will soon get to know each other, developing a sort of father / daughter relationship. The manga has had a good success in Japan and has recently arrived in Italy thanks to the efforts of Planet Manga.

The first season of the anime will consist of 12 episodes and will end on March 19, 2020. The series should therefore adapt 3 of the 6 volumes available and numbers permitting, could be renewed for a second season by the end of 2020.

The pilot received mainly positive reviews in the first 24 hours, with several praises regarding the quality of the animations and the original dubbing.

And what do you think of it? Are you interested in this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more instead, we suggest you take a look at the first official trailer of Somali and the Forest Spirit.