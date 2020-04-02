Share it:

If you plan to continue on Doom Eternal For months you will like to know that the events of the game that aim to keep players who do not just pass the campaasapland and abandon the title have already begun to move.

Series 1 is a first round of challenges that are already available in the id Software game and that aim to reward you if you complete them with a series of cosmetic prizes that you can see in the image above.

Among the first in this first limited-time event are weapon desasaplands, player icons, nameplates, and player desasaplands that literally go up in smoke, like the Red Fury mancubus or the Ember Slayer.

It serves both playing the single-player campaasapland mode and the frenetic asymmetric multiplayer that they have crafted with so much skill in id Software for this installment with the idea of ​​offering a remarkable complement to that classic experience that all the veterans were waiting for.

It is expected that in the coming months the game will be updated with more challenges that will result in more aspects for the protagonist and the demons that we can control in Battlemode, which means that we can be returning to the title every so often to unload tensions with the demon slaughter.

Although the release of Doom Eternal has sparked some debate among the community about its desasapland, aimed at asking the player to adapt to each level, discovering the most optimal way to overcome it, rather than giving wider freedom, as was the case with the previous title, In general, the new id Software lives up to the legend and is a strong candidate to be one of the games of the year.