The first DLC of Shenmue 3 announced

This is the first official downloadable content of Shenmue 3, receives the name of Battle Rally and will arrive very soon to PS4 and PC (Epic Games Store). The fact is that Ys Net and Deep Silver have announced that this DLC will arrive on January 21, 2020. And with it we expect many hours of fun thanks to the new activities that will bring under your arm. Mainly, races with the characters and close combat. But we go in parts.

To start, it has been revealed that its price will be 7.99 euros. A very interesting price considering that, as their own developers say, this content is a turning point in the saga. We refer to the fact that it will be the first time we can control other characters in the franchise.

Obviously, all this new content can be played with Ryo Hazuki, but it will also be possible to control Wuting Ren or Wei Zhen. Focusing on the content, it should be said that the races (running) will take place at the same time in which we fight with the other characters. In that way, the development will give rise to a kind of modern beat 'em up of the most appetizing.

As if that were not enough, users who have already bought the complete collection of the game will receive this DLC completely free of charge – and automatically – when it reaches the market. We'll see if it boosts sales a bit that, after all, wasn't selling what was expected. Not even in Japan.

And it is quite important, considering that Shenmue 4 depends exclusively on it. In this case, not for logical reasons and benefits, but because it has been their own creators who have insisted on this issue, on more than one occasion, since the launch of Shenmue 3.

Source: Gematsu