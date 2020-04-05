The first director of Doctor Strange 2 would have met with Natasha Lyonne to give him a role.

Share it:

Director Scott Derrickson has recently dropped that last year he had a meeting with actress Natasha Lyonne and because of the topics they were talking about it could well have been to try to have her in the cast of Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.

"Last year I had dinner with Natasha Lyonne in New York and we talked about the multiverse. It was incredible. She is awesome. Today is her birthday, so watch Russian Doll. It is one of the best series I have ever seen"said the director on his Twitter profile.

The detail that draws attention is that both were "talking about the multiverse", which undeniably sounds like a very little disguised reference to the film for which the director was working at the time.

Relatively recently Derrickson was replaced by Sam Raimi due to creative differences with the Marvel Studios team (allegedly because the director was looking for a rather dark horror movie). Despite this, he will continue to appear as executive producer on the project.

Surely you have seen Lyonne in some of her best roles in series like Russian Doll for Netflix or in the acclaimed prison drama Orange is the New Black, her talent is more than known and having her at UCM would be quite interesting.