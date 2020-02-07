The first director of Doctor Strange 2 celebrates the election of Sam Raimi

Share it:

Just yesterday we told you that Sam Raimi was in talks to be the new director of Marvel Studios and move forward Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse.

The director of Spider-Man and Evil Dead now has the approval of the director of the first Doctor Strange and also the sequel until he broke his relations with Marvel for creative differences.

I've worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I've known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange. – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 6, 2020

Derrickson was the director of this sequel until in January he broke his relations with the studio. It is believed that the problems came from the director's intention to turn the film into the first true terror experience at UCM.

Raimi directed the Spider-Man movies of the early 2000s and has not returned to superhero movies since then. He is known for being responsible for the Evil Dead franchise and for being the producer of the eternally awaited film of The Last of Us.

The director has a lot of talent for terror and his contribution to the superhero cinema has received praise for years. There are those who still think that their Spider-Man is much more interesting than the one played by Tom Holland at UCM.

At the moment the sasaplanding of Sam Raimi is not something official and we will still have to wait a bit for things to become official and the filming begins to be really clear who will direct the new story of Benedict Cumberbatch.