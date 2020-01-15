The first criticisms of Bad Boys For Life speak of an instant success

Share it:

A total of 17 years. That is the time that has passed since the arrival of Bad Boys 2 cinemas (also known here as Two Rebel Cops 2). Therefore, considering that Bad boys for life It has the same protagonists, there are many who had doubts about the resurrection of the franchise.

Logically, time also passes for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (although it may not always seem so). However, the first reviews of the film are really good. And they say that we are not simply facing something nostalgic.

The fact is that the first reviews have begun to appear since yesterday, Tuesday, January 14, 2020, and the vast majority speak of a very remarkable film. Many of them praise the new installment for not having become a simple touch-up of what we remember.

In fact, they even talk about a more reflective and introspective film than the previous ones, which is very important information. Some even speak of a possible first potential success for this new decade. And if you were uneasy about the protagonists, the vast majority of the critics praise both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's performance.

From Variety, which ensures that the movie "hit with fury and instinct", to The Hollywood Reporter, which tells us of a new instant success, going through Collider confirming that Bad Boys for Life "It's a pleasant surprise that shows a series willing to change with the times.".

There are also many media that highlight how good it is at a technical level, with a brutal action show. Although the most curious thing is that they also ensure that this action does not prevent the film from offering more than two policemen distributing shots out there. Remember that the premiere of the film is scheduled for this Friday, January 17, 2020.

Source: Comicbook