The first big trailer of Minions: Gru's Origin shows how it all started

Gru: My favorite villain has already become one of the most charismatic animation characters of recent years. To the point of not being overshadowed by the Minions themselves, who earn in number at least. Therefore, the next film in the franchise is of great interest to those who have followed it.

In fact, Minions: The Origin of Gru will review the beginnings of Gru, as well as its relationship with the Minions themselves. Now the first great trailer of the movie has just been released. And in perfect Spanish. You can see it below.

As you can see, this trailer makes it very clear what the proposal will be. A much younger but easily recognizable Gru (not only in physical, but also in behavior), which will decide to become a villain. However, your little audition with "the Council of Sages" will not go as well as I expected …

How to solve it? Easy: facing the four villains that are part of the powerful group. Only then will he gain a position as a villain. Of course, everything will be seasoned with such a clean but at the same time black humor that has characterized movies in the past. Always suitable for all types of audiences.

Also the Minions, and especially those more united to Gru, will have a fundamental role, with a behavior as original as fun. Remember that the premiere of the film is expected on July 10, 2020. At least if there is no delay of any kind. Meanwhile, you can tell us what you think about the trailer.