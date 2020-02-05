Entertainment

The first big trailer of Minions: Gru's Origin shows how it all started

February 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Gru: My favorite villain has already become one of the most charismatic animation characters of recent years. To the point of not being overshadowed by the Minions themselves, who earn in number at least. Therefore, the next film in the franchise is of great interest to those who have followed it.

In fact, Minions: The Origin of Gru will review the beginnings of Gru, as well as its relationship with the Minions themselves. Now the first great trailer of the movie has just been released. And in perfect Spanish. You can see it below.

As you can see, this trailer makes it very clear what the proposal will be. A much younger but easily recognizable Gru (not only in physical, but also in behavior), which will decide to become a villain. However, your little audition with "the Council of Sages" will not go as well as I expected …

READ:  You can turn Untitled Goose Game into a LEGO set with your vote

How to solve it? Easy: facing the four villains that are part of the powerful group. Only then will he gain a position as a villain. Of course, everything will be seasoned with such a clean but at the same time black humor that has characterized movies in the past. Always suitable for all types of audiences.

Also the Minions, and especially those more united to Gru, will have a fundamental role, with a behavior as original as fun. Remember that the premiere of the film is expected on July 10, 2020. At least if there is no delay of any kind. Meanwhile, you can tell us what you think about the trailer.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.