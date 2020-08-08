the first advances on season 5 arrive, what awaits us?

Share it:

The twist heralded in the Lucifer trailer won't be the only one: others await us surprises within the fifth season coming to Netflix.

Some lucky American journalists have already been able to get their hands on the new episodes, and have wanted to release some statements about it. Obviously there is a special hellish circle for those who give spoilers on Lucifer, for which they remained vague, indicating in general the atmosphere that will be breathed in some key points.

The first episode, for example, will see the protagonist show off the detective skills he learned in his journey to hell, helping Chloe solve a case. There fifth episode is instead described as one of the best of the whole season (there will be eight in all), full of dramatic emotions: many characters will probably find a conclusion after years and years, and this will not fail to to shed a few tears to the spectators.

Even the third episode promises to be brilliant for the ironic found put in place: the murder at the center of the plot will take place on the set of a Warner Bros. (one of the manufacturers behind the series). A meta-cinematic touch that never hurts.

In conclusion, we already knew that the fourth episode will feature noir tints, and will be set in 1940s Los Angeles, within a story told by Lucifer himself. We remind you that the first batch of episodes will be released on August 21 on Netflix and for a quick review we refer you to the video summary of Lucifer 4.