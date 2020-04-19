The first advance of the Suicide Squad would come this year, according to its director

Share it:

Although he recently claimed that the Suicide Squad trailer would likely be delayed, James Gunn He believes it is still possible that we will see his first progress this year. At the moment, this new adaptation of the story of DC Comics It is still planned to be released in August 2021, despite the coronavirus health crisis.

Unfortunately, the cancellation of the San Diego Comic-Con 2020 will leave us without a good dose of trailers and information about the movies and series that are coming in the framework of superhero cinema. However, that does not mean that we do not see these news.

James Gunn, director of the new Suicide Squad, recently hosted a round of questions and answers on his personal Instagram. There he answered very interesting questions about his work in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and also provided information on Suicide Squad.

As reported by the ComicBook portal, when asked if we would see the first images and preview of the film this year, the acclaimed filmmaker replied that it is "probable". Therefore, there is a high probability that this year we will see the first video of the Suicide Squad circulating on the networks.

"It's the right thing to do, but I'm still saddened to hear that #SDCC was canceled this year," Gunn said of the cancellation of the Comic-Con 2020. "I will miss you all. We as creators, studios and publishers will have to find ways to compensate fans in other ways."

Suicide Squad still planned to debut on August 6, 2021, date for which the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is expected to be controlled, although it is still early to confirm it. Luckily, the tape finished shooting before the health crisis began, luckily not all the productions have run.