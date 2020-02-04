The first 2 Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress films will soon be available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

The anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress landed on Crunchyroll last October and today, February 4, 2020, the streaming platform has announced the arrival of the first two films of the saga: Gathering Life is Burning Life. Both films will be available for viewing in the original subtitled language from midnight.

We remind you that the two films in question were broadcast between 2016 and 2017 and serve as a summary of the first season. In the third film instead, entitled "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato", represents the real sequel located chronologically six months after the events of the predecessors. This latest transposition is currently available on Netflix Italia.

In case you didn't know the work, we remind you that the synopsis reads the following: "During the industrial revolution, a monster appears that infects humanity by transforming its prey into kabane, living dead that cannot be killed unless his heart is pierced. On the island Hinomoto, to defend themselves from the threat, people built fortified stations, places where they survive every day by exchanging goods through reinforced steam locomotives. Ikoma, one of the train maintenance blacksmiths, designs a new weapon to pierce the iron layer that protects the heart of the kabanas. The opportunity to try it comes when the crew of one of the locomotives arriving at its station is overwhelmed. While the kabanas are raging, Ikoma not only kills one with his weapon, but also manages to find a way to stop the infection on himself, thus giving new hope to mankind".

