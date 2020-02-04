Entertainment

The first 2 Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress films will soon be available on Crunchyroll

February 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress landed on Crunchyroll last October and today, February 4, 2020, the streaming platform has announced the arrival of the first two films of the saga: Gathering Life is Burning Life. Both films will be available for viewing in the original subtitled language from midnight.

We remind you that the two films in question were broadcast between 2016 and 2017 and serve as a summary of the first season. In the third film instead, entitled "Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato", represents the real sequel located chronologically six months after the events of the predecessors. This latest transposition is currently available on Netflix Italia.

In case you didn't know the work, we remind you that the synopsis reads the following: "During the industrial revolution, a monster appears that infects humanity by transforming its prey into kabane, living dead that cannot be killed unless his heart is pierced. On the island Hinomoto, to defend themselves from the threat, people built fortified stations, places where they survive every day by exchanging goods through reinforced steam locomotives. Ikoma, one of the train maintenance blacksmiths, designs a new weapon to pierce the iron layer that protects the heart of the kabanas. The opportunity to try it comes when the crew of one of the locomotives arriving at its station is overwhelmed. While the kabanas are raging, Ikoma not only kills one with his weapon, but also manages to find a way to stop the infection on himself, thus giving new hope to mankind".

READ:  Releases HBO Spain February 2020: new series and movies

And what do you think of it? Will you recover this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.