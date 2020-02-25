The final version of Black Mesa, remake of Half-Life, has a release date

Share it:

You have little to envy Black table Half-Life in terms of ambition, as this titanic remake has taken many years of development that will finally be materialized on March 5, at which time version 1.0 will be available on Steam.

This has been a work of Crowbar Collective, a group of developers from all over the world who gathered to give a second youth to the original Half-Life adapting it to modern times in the technical, visual and mechanical.

Adam Engels, project leader, has recently announced that the final version of this project that has been in development for more than half a decade is ready to be released to the public.

This version will contain sasaplandificant improvements in artificial intelligence and various adjustments that those who have passed the game in its beta phase will appreciate. It will also continue to update after the premiere through multiple updates and patches.

The release with the release date can be read here and includes some history on how this all started. In all these years, those involved have received nothing but love from the community of faithful to the game of Valve and currently the title has extremely positive reviews on Steam where it has long been available in early access.

Black Mesa is perfect to return to this unique universe whether you have visited it thousands of times or if you have never had the opportunity to discover why it is one of the video games that are never missing in the most important licensing listings for the history of the medium.