         The final trailer of 'Bloodshot' highlights the incredible powers of Vin Diesel in its new franchise

Sony has reactivated the 'Bloodshot' promotional campaign by launching a new trailer of the movie starring Vin Diesel. Something shorter than the previous one, it is also more intense showing the universe based on the comic Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton.

In search of revenge

Diesel gives life in 'Bloodshot' to Ray Garrison a marine who is resurrected by a group of scientists through the use of nanotechnology, thus becoming a lethal killer. Soon he begins to be trained with other supersoldiers, but things get complicated when he begins to have memories of his previous life, especially when he knows who killed both him and his wife.

'Bloodshot' is still the attempt of a new franchise by Sony, Diesel's first attempt to get a new one from 'The Last Witch Hunter'. The actor came to announce a sequel to the latter, but his cold reception is unlikely that we will ever see her, will the same thing happen to us now?

Guy Pearce, Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez and Toby Kebbell they accompany Diesel to the front of the cast, while the script is in charge of Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow. The staging takes care Dave Wilson, who already directed a short of 'Love, Death & Robots' after several years working in the field of visual effects for video games such as 'Mass Effect 2' or 'BioShock Infinite'.

The premiere of 'Bloodshot' in Spain will take place next March 13, while theaters in the United States will arrive somewhat earlier, on February 21.