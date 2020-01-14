Entertainment

         The final trailer of 'Bloodshot' highlights the incredible powers of Vin Diesel in its new franchise

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Sony has reactivated the 'Bloodshot' promotional campaign by launching a new trailer of the movie starring Vin Diesel. Something shorter than the previous one, it is also more intense showing the universe based on the comic Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton.

In search of revenge

Diesel gives life in 'Bloodshot' to Ray Garrison a marine who is resurrected by a group of scientists through the use of nanotechnology, thus becoming a lethal killer. Soon he begins to be trained with other supersoldiers, but things get complicated when he begins to have memories of his previous life, especially when he knows who killed both him and his wife.


The 37 best movies based on comics and graphic novels

'Bloodshot' is still the attempt of a new franchise by Sony, Diesel's first attempt to get a new one from 'The Last Witch Hunter'. The actor came to announce a sequel to the latter, but his cold reception is unlikely that we will ever see her, will the same thing happen to us now?

READ:  Will Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker crack Marvel’s Avengers Endgame’s Records?

Guy Pearce, Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez and Toby Kebbell they accompany Diesel to the front of the cast, while the script is in charge of Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow. The staging takes care Dave Wilson, who already directed a short of 'Love, Death & Robots' after several years working in the field of visual effects for video games such as 'Mass Effect 2' or 'BioShock Infinite'.

The premiere of 'Bloodshot' in Spain will take place next March 13, while theaters in the United States will arrive somewhat earlier, on February 21.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.