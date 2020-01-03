The final trailer for Birds of Prey will be released very soon

Share it:

At the moment it is just a report, so we do not have the exact date on which this trailer will be released. However, the information he gives is so accurate that we know that the final trailer of Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn It will arrive very soon. And not only that; It has also been confirmed that it will be "risen" and will last more than 2 minutes.

In addition, it can not take long since the premiere of the film is scheduled for next February 7, 2020, in just over a month. In any case, the TrailerTrack report ensures that Consumer Protection BC has rated a new (final) advance of 2 minutes and 22 seconds duration.

And it also confirms that the trailer will feature "two moments with rude language". On the other hand, we can give the information reliability because in its day they also anticipated other advances in the film. For example, the one that took place during the IT premiere: Chapter 2.

Remember that the film will follow the story of a team formed by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), while joining forces against one of Gotham's most vicious crime lords: Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

In addition, in another order of things, Margot Robbie herself confirmed yesterday that Jared Leto's Joker will not be present in the film. Not even through some cameo. According to herself, what kind of emancipation would be her own?

