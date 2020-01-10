Technology

The final Star Wars: The Ascent of Skywalker is pure fan service for your editor

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
Share it:

"Look if, sure is fan service, but if it were not, everyone would say that he is not faithful to the spirit of Star Wars and all that that means. ” That was how blunt it was Maryann Brandon, editor of the film, about the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Brandon has been present at the latest edition of the Rough Cut podcast, where he has reviewed the complicated production process of the tape and claimed the closure they have given him. A situation in which, according to her, they were never going to succeed, whatever they did.

Brandon, usual editor of JJ AbramsHe has also shared several interesting facts about how The Skywalker Rise was made and dropped that the team had three months less to make the movie that when they worked on The Force Awakens. “It was a battle and obviously it affected everything: the script, the art department … to all who were in pre-production. " Halfway through the process, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Maryann that JJ had to spend more time in the assembly hall, but that was not going to happen with the schedule I had. "He is exhausted at the end of the day." Her solution was ride for the first time in a tent next to the set, so that Abrams could enter and leave during the day.

READ:  Nioh 2: new images of characters, enemies and locations from the Battle of Anegawa

"We don't work like that, Maryanne," replied Kathleen Kennedy, who finally had to admit that they had no other choice. The idea ended up giving a boost of confidence to the director and the rest of the team, who could easily check their progress, and the editor is sure he will repeat that strategy in the future. Even so, he also admits that they were very fair and that days before the deadline, "We were still trying to solve and carry out much of what we had." A fascinating look behind the scenes that for many will explain what happened in the end.

Source I PC Gamer

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Ryan Sanders

Ryan is the guy who has been there with Lisa since the inception of Asap Land. When Lisa shared the idea of starting a news website, he loved the idea and took a plunge into writing online news bulletins. He is now having quite good experience with sharing news in its original form.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.