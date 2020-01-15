The final season of BoJack Horseman premieres trailer

Share it:

The final episodes of BoJack Horseman They will premiere on January 31 on Netflix, and a new trailer and important art have given fans a glimpse of the end of the series that began in 2014.

The introspective trailer, which you can see just below these lines, shows BoJack talking about his life and also using a marker on a blackboard, while art shows a confident-looking BoJack looking far away.

r u ready for my last ride pic.twitter.com/rU9L1tA8qw – BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) January 15, 2020

In any case, remember that the final eight episodes of BoJack Horseman constitute the second part of his sixth season. The first eight episodes were released on October 25, 2019.

This Netflix series starring Will Arnett as a depressed and self-destructive former television star, is one of the most popular adult cartoon series of recent years. Not only because of his humor or the way of dealing with topics such as mental illnesses, but also because he contains interesting social messages in many of his episodes.

On the other hand, remember that this month of January there have also been many other interesting news to Netflix, along with those that will arrive in this second half of the month. In this article you have the complete list of January series and movies for the platform.

Among the highlights we find not only BoJack Horseman himself, but also Season 2 of Sex Education, the premiere of Messiah or Season 3 of Sabrina's chilling adventures. That in terms of series, since at the level of films, complete sagas such as Bourne, or the original Jurassic Park films stand out. Oh, and tomorrow the anime of Ni No Kuni is released.

Source: Twitter