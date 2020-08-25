the final season is approaching, here is the new trailer with the music of Achille Lauro

Share it:

Following Netflix’s renewal for a third season, Baby is ready to return for a shocking finale, once again centered on the Parioli prostitution case. This time to frame the trailer we find a unpublished piece by Achille Lauro: “Maleducata”

If we initially see Chiara and Ludovica in the background of a sunny Rome, shortly after we see alternating different sequences of the new season, highlighted by the music of the well-known Italian singer. A choice that will not fail to cheer the fans, in view of the conclusion: the video anticipates the intervention of the police and the presence of the trial that took place after the scandal.

The musical surprises don’t end there, as it will appear in the soundtrack also the contribution of Levante, who composed the new song “Vertigine” in collaboration with Altarboy. Obviously we will find all the protagonists we have come to know: Benedetta Porcaroli (Chiara), Alice Pagani (Ludovica), Riccardo Mandolini (Damiano) and all the others, to which will be added the new entries Anna Lou Castoldi (Aurora) and Antonio Orlando ( Peter).

The screenplay was once again written by GRAMS, a collective made up of Re Salvador, Eleonora Trucchi, Marco Raspanti, Giacomo Marrariol and Antonio Le Fosse. The latter will also make his directorial debut. We remind you that the series will be available on Netflix starting September 16 2020 and we report the review of the ending of Baby 2.