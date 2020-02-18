The final phase of The Seven Deadly Sins begins with the spoilers of chapter 342

Share it:

The Seven Deadly Sins is getting closer to the finale, with each passing week. Meliodas and Elizabeth are about to reach the end of their journey, as well as all the other Sins. But some chapters have presented a new enemy who will also be the last of the manga.

Merlin and Cath embarked on a confrontation in chapter 341 of The Seven Deadly Sins, but in the final phase there is the intervention of the protagonists who manage to save their partner. Now it's the turn to fight all of them together, despite Cath immediately proves to be a very difficult character to deal with.

Shot after shot, each Sins does its best to bring down the ferocious beast, until Cath reveals to Arthur of the fate suffered by Camelot. Even if it had not been destroyed by the demon king and his lackeys, the city would still have fallen into ruin because it was destined for it. In fact, everything and living being has a beginning and an end, a life cycle that Cath wants to overcome.

Suddenly, the monster stops in mid-air, with Merlin managing to stop the monster's subjective time, admitting that one day they will find a way to beat it. Meliodas and Elizabeth get married, everyone attends the ceremony and, years later, an old Elizabeth has an always young Meliodas next to her. While the beloved woman takes her last breath, Meliodas is called into battle to defend Liones as his king.

His enemy, however, is Cath who tries to destabilize Meliodas by pointing out how each Sins is now dead. However, as Meliodas replies, their ties will always remain strong. As the fight begins, Meliodas wakes up: It was all a dream created by Cath to show him the future in the middle of the battle. However Arthur confirms that this is only a possible future, but that it can be changed.

The Sins thus prepare for their final battle with the monster. The chapter 343 of The Seven Deadly Sins it will be called "The Eternal Kingdom".