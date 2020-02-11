The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo will also be present at PAX East 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be shown publicly once again, before the exclusive launch on PlayStation 4 scheduled for April. Square Enix has made it known that the title will be present with a playable demo at PAX East 2020, which will take place from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

No news, in any case: waiting for the participants in the US fair will be the same demo already presented in other events, including E3 2019, Gamescom 2019 and Tokyo Game Show 2019. The demo version in question includes the introductory mission who sees Cloud and Barret – the only two playable characters in the demo – along with the other Avalanche members busy shutting down one of the Shinra Corporation's Mako reactors. In this regard, you can read our trial of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo.

For some time there has been rumors of the possible publication of the demo on the PlayStation Store, but to date it has not yet happened. What if Square Enix was waiting for the weeks immediately before the release to make it available to all players? Really difficult to say at the moment in the absence of official information. Final Fantasy 7 Remake, remember, will be released on April 10 on PlayStation 4, platform on which an exclusive will remain for a whole year. A new Final Fantasy 7 Remake trailer was recently released that showed Shinra Corporation, Cloudette and Red XIII.