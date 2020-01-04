The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo leak contains clues about the PC version

Share it:

As we have already promptly informed you in these days, a lot of information and videos are circulating on the net extracted from an alleged Final Fantasy VII Remake demo that would be destined for publication on the PlayStation Store.

As is well known, the remake of one of the most loved chapters by fans of the saga will be released on March 3, 2020 on PlayStation 4, console on which it will remain an exclusive storm for a year. The arrival on other gaming platforms seems somewhat obvious, but it seems that the Japanese company is already contemplating one PC version. A user who is known by the nickname on Twitter roXyPS3, claims to have found clues in the game data of the clues on the Personal Computer edition. Different selectable resolutions are mentioned in the code (on PS4 it should be 1080p, with a framerate anchored at 30fps) and there are specific strings for AMD and NVIDIA hardware, the latter a company that has nothing to do with the Sony console.

Square Enix has not yet announced a PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remale, and to be honest, not even this supposed demo. It seems plausible that the title is destined to arrive also on PC, since all the other chapters are already available on this platform, but for the certainty we must necessarily wait for an official communication. In the meantime, if you have not already done so, we advise you to watch the gameplay videos of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo.