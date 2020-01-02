The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo continues to gut the final game

Share it:

These days the dataminers have focused on the filtered demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake and they have not only found information about this trial version, but also very important details that gut the latest game news.

As many of the leaked details could spoil the gaming experience of some players we are not going to mention anything explicitly here. You can find everything that has been found here and here.

Yeah already discussed this yesterday in Discord with others that there are many "many" sasaplands inside the Demo that we will see a future PC Port sooner or later. There is PC Code still left inside, and it mentions various higher Resolutions together with some NVIDIA and AMD stuff. – Roxanne (@ roXyPS3) January 2, 2020

There is information regarding the weapons of the game, mini-games, abilities to unlock and even information that would belong to the endgame of the final title, so we recommend that you take a look with caution if you are curious but you want to keep some surprise for the moment in the Have the game at home.

In the demonstration we have even found references to graphic configurations and details related to AMD and Nvidia, it is expected that a PC version will be announced in the future. At the moment it seems that the game will be exclusive to PS4 for a long year.