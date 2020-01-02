Entertainment

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo continues to gut the final game

January 2, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

These days the dataminers have focused on the filtered demo of Final Fantasy VII Remake and they have not only found information about this trial version, but also very important details that gut the latest game news.

As many of the leaked details could spoil the gaming experience of some players we are not going to mention anything explicitly here. You can find everything that has been found here and here.

There is information regarding the weapons of the game, mini-games, abilities to unlock and even information that would belong to the endgame of the final title, so we recommend that you take a look with caution if you are curious but you want to keep some surprise for the moment in the Have the game at home.

In the demonstration we have even found references to graphic configurations and details related to AMD and Nvidia, it is expected that a PC version will be announced in the future. At the moment it seems that the game will be exclusive to PS4 for a long year.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.