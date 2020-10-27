“The final episode is my favorite ever”

The definitive conclusion of Supernatural is now getting closer and closer and Jared Padalecki who had already pointed out how moving the ending would be has also declared that there is no episode that he loved as much as the last.

In short, according to Sam Winchester, the best episode in the fifteen years of the series is the season finale: “I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out”, and later added in response to a question: “The series finale is my favorite episode of all time.”

More diplomatic instead Jensen Akless, the interpreter of Dean Winchester who said“It’s a great way to end the show. The more I thought about it, the more I brooded over all the different possibilities, everything that could have happened, and maybe what should happen.”

We are sure that however things will go, Supernatural fans will be very grateful to the two performers for this extraordinary journey. Meanwhile, the two actors are already struggling with two new projects. Jensen Ackles will take part in The Boys 3 in the role of Soldier Boy while, Jared will participate in the revoot of Walker Texas Ranger in the role he had been of Chuck Norris.

What do you expect from the final Supernatural finale? As usual please let us know in the comments.