the final duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Maul becomes live action in this fan art

The rivalry between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul goes back to that epic fight in Episode I, in which Qui-Gon Jin lost his life and Maul lost half of himself, much to the satisfaction of the spectators. No one expected to see the terrible Sith resurrect in The Clone Wars and witness a new one fighting between the two in Rebels.

Given that there is no shortage of rumors about a future appearance of Maul, supported by the actual cameo of the character in Solo: A Star Wars Story, someone is starting to wonder if we will not see the revived final duel between the two historical rivals also in a live-action key. It is true that the version of Kenobi proposed in the animated series was based mostly on Alec Guinnes and the original trilogy, but with the necessary changes, Ewan McGregor could also reinterpret the scene (after all, he is the same character).

The image posted on Instagram by phase_runner gives us an idea of ​​what the scene would look like, with Ewan McGregor and Ray Park studying each other, against the backdrop of a very evocative nocturnal Tatooine. An indispensable showdown for the future of the galaxy and the chosen one.

The animation series and various live-action productions seem destined for blend even better in the future. If some scenes from the main films had already been performed in The Clone Wars, in the future we will be able to see the debut of Ahsoka Tano in the flesh, and there were also rumors of the arrival of the Grand Inquisitor, ruthless character of Rebels.