The final death of Avengers: Endgame had very gore versions

Those who follow UCM stories closely and passionately will remember for a long time the outcome of Avengers: Endgame for the tragic death of one of the most iconic characters in this cinematic universe.

The medium Insider has been able to speak with Matt Aitken, Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Swen Gillberg and Jen Underdahl, all members of the special effects team that worked on the last Avengers movie.

"We gave the directors a full range of choices and one of them showed the energy of the gems affecting his face and causing him to leave one of the eyeballs hanging at the height of the jaw. They did not choose it", said Aitken.

Interestingly, one of the options mentioned was inspired by one of Batman's most classic villains: "We made a two-sided version in which you could see the tendons of the jaw and teeth".

The Gems of Infinity have the power to cause such damage and many more in a human body, but it certainly would not have been pleasant for the audience to remember Tony Stark turned into a mass of molten flesh after giving his life to save the entire galaxy.