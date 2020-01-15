Entertainment

         The final chapter of the series is usually the worst. The "Resin dream" effect, in a graphic

January 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

As the Netflix and HBO catalog increases, the chances that the next series we get hooked will let us down also increase. Step of the seasons It makes the roots towards the characters more strong and, therefore, that our skin is thinner before certain script twists. As a consequence, the writers have two options: content ourselves with the most predictable fan service or give the end that they consider the characters deserve.

Outcome? The viewer will exercise the revenge or reward he considers through his only tool: the scores on the critical portals.

The latest graphic published by the Public Tableau data processing platform uses the score of television fictions present in IMDB to analyze how public opinion has evolved over the seasons. Up to 18 titles considered "good quality"according to the average rating received, they experienced in their final episode the worst score of the entire series.


Your daughter's name is Daenerys. And what are you doing now? These are your options to change the name

With the end of Girls, the series written and directed by Lena Dunham, a stir was created similar (but on a much smaller scale) to the one that caused the closure of Lost or Game of Thrones. Suddenly, the end left the viewers with the feeling that all previous chapters had been useless. Few agreed that its protagonist closed the series with an unwanted maternity, but finally accepted. While on average the series touched the 8, the final episode was rated with 5.8.

However, the study prepared by the creator of Tableau Public, Bo McCready, is not limited to breaking down the metrics of the previous 18 series, but covers all fictions completed and scored by the IMDB audience. Thus, through the search engine that appears at the bottom of the publication, anyone can access the graph of each series. For example, if we search Chernobyl (the series with the best IMDB score) we will see how the graph is practically a straight line located at the height of 9.6, the average rating of the series.

READ:  We know it's January, but Kim Kardashian has already starred in the first bikini inn of the year

Tabll

If there is a series whose end has raised blisters and divided families recently that is undoubtedly that of HBO fiction. Such was the disappointment of the fans with the eighth and final season, that more than two million people seconded a petition on Change.org where they requested that the eight episodes be re-filmed again.

The madness and subsequent death of Daenerys, Bran's ascension to the iron throne or Jon Snow's exile to the wall not only loaded the outstanding average that the IMDB series possessed, but also equipped its closure to that of other major disappointments in television history such as' Lost '.

Image: Tableau Public

Magnet newsletter

Subscribe to receive the latest news and the most important news to understand and enjoy the world every day.

Themes

  • In ten minutes
  • Digital life

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.