The final battle ends in the 19th episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
As promised and with extreme punctuality, the 19th episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes made its debut. The clash between Ultimate Hearts and Gogeta is currently at a turning point, but who will win it? The new episode is finally available for viewing!

The exterminator of divinity has already proven to be a despicable and unscrupulous creature, but just as clever as not to underestimate the extraordinary power of Gogeta. The mythical merger of Goku and Vegetain fact, it uses everything you can to try to counter the immense meteor launched by Hearts. Failing to return the technique to the sender, Gogeta unloads a very powerful energy wave which however does not seem to have the upper hand.

But just as much as the villain seems to have victory in hand, Jiren and Hit they join alongside Fusion to combine their attacks into one deadly combo of pure energy. Thanks to their help, the union of Goku and Vegeta manages to disintegrate the meteor and to face it openly Ultimate Hearts. Now, for the antagonist there is nothing more to do because Gogeta with a series of punches defeats him definitively, finally removing the terrible threat from the face of the universes.

And so the time comes to rest, to lay down arms and prepare for a danger that still seems very far away. And you, instead, what do you think of the last apparent episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes? Tell us yours with a comment below.

