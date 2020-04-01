The FIM admits "food contamination", but suspends Iannone for 18 months

Share it:

The International Federation of Motorcycling (FIM) has accepted the thesis presented by the lawyers of the Italian Andrea Iannone, but condemns eighteen months suspension the Aprilia pilot, who tested positive for steroids after the anti-doping control he underwent at the Malaysian Grand Prix held on November 3.

"In a first analysis of the judgment it is appreciated with satisfaction that the absence of 'fraud' and the accidental use of steroids is recognized, in fact admitting the thesis of the food contamination, never admitted in the first instance, "explains a statement released today by the Aprilia Racing team.

"This scenario opens up new possibilities for appeal for Andrea Iannone, but there remains the bewilderment of a sanction completely inconsistent with the reconstruction carried out in the sentence, by not recognizing the innocence of Andrea Iannone, "continues the note.

"Within the respect of the sports values ​​that always inspire their activity and that do not contemplate at any time practices prohibited by regulation, the Aprilia Racing team has always defended the innocence of his pilot and now he will do it with greater effort in the appeal of this sentence before the TAS"says the statement from the Italian manufacturer.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aprilia Racing and therefore the maximum person in charge of the team, the Italian Massimo Rivola, has declared in the same statement that "the sentence baffles Andrea's sentence, but we are very pleased with her motivation. The judges have recognized the Andrea's full good faith and confirmation of the thesis of the food contamination"

"For this reason, the sanction imposed does not have no sense in light of the detailed motivations during the trial of Andrea, who should have been acquitted, as has always happened with other contaminated athletes, but this situation allows us to be optimistic for the resource that we are going to present and which we hope will be resolved quickly " , says Rivola.

"We love Andrea about the Aprilia RS-GP and we will be by her side until the end of this litigation and we will support in his appeal '"stresses the head of Aprilia Racing.