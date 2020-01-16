General News

 The filming of the third Spider-Man movie will take place from July to November

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
This summer is scheduled to begin the filming of the third solo film of Spider-Man by Tom Holland. Everything to be prepared for that premiere scheduled for July 2021 with which the adventures of the trepamuros at the hands of Marvel Studios would almost end, remember that it is also planned to appear in another UCM choral film yet to be specified. Now we get new details about that production that is expected by director Jon Watts.

It seems the Filming will run from July to November from this same year in different locations some of them, already usual for Marvel Studios, which we remember in this 2020 has planned several filming starts, plus those already underway. The previous movie, 'Far from home', made its production from July to October, with a premiere last year also in July

The production of the still no official title film of the trepamuros will be made in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and Iceland. There is speculation that Iceland will be used to introduce the villain Kraven, but there really is nothing to support this idea at the moment. In fact this location already served for the filming of "Thor: The Dark World".

Via information | Comic book

