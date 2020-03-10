General News

 The filming of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier interrupted by the Coronavirus

March 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Falcon and Winter Soldier in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The Coronavirus has arrived in Europe and is having a strong impact on the economy and society, and consequently in many other fields, such as the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. We are not talking only about those rumors of plot change following the virus. Apparently, the recordings that started last Friday in Prague, Czech Republic, have been drastically interrupted.

In principle, filming was going to end within a week, but given the radical measures that are being taken, such as closing educational centers and trying to reduce crowds, Marvel Studios has decided to end the production of the series. The medium Deadline gives the news indicating that the studio has finished filming and has sent everyone back home in Atlanta. At the moment nothing has been said about the possibility of resuming filming, but it does not seem likely.

This is the second bump that is the series, remember that they were forced to delay filming in Puerto Rico because of the earthquakes. It does not seem that many scenes were filmed in Prague, but obviously this will have an impact on production. In fact it was thought that this location would be used to recreate the castle of Zemo, and thus delve deeper into the history of this character that was only discussed above in "Captain America: Civil War".

Via information | Deadline

