The filming of Spider-Man 3 is still dated July 13

April 17, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
A couple of weeks ago there were certain indications that pointed to a delay in the filming of Spider-man 3, Tom Holland's next film at UCM. Now it seems to be confirmed that there has been no change of plans at the moment.

In the Film & Television Industry Alliance database, the filming is now dated July 13 and with an end date set at October 30, which means that there is no delay at the moment and that the film It could be in theaters on time, although no release date has been given at the moment.

The filming will move between Atlanta, Georgia, New York, Los Angeles, California and Iceland for this sequel that will be directed by Jon Watts, who was already in command of the two previous films, which served to restart the story of Spider-Man in theaters to integrate it into the UCM.

This film was close to not existing when Sony and Marvel broke off their relations and later re-formed a team after massive criticism from viewers and the pleas of figures such as Tom Holland himself.

We don't know anything about the story, the villains, or the new characters this sequel will introduce. In fact we don't even have an official title, although many fans of the Marvel universe would like it to be a movie dedicated to the Sinister Six, a group of fairly iconic villains in the Spider-Man comics composed of Doctor Octopus Vulture, Electro, Kraven the hunter, Mysterio and Sandman originally, although the group has changed composition over the years. This idea was used in the video game Marvel's Spider-Man, where a large collection of Marvel villains appears against which to fight in the role of Peter Parker.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

