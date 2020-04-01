The filming of Spider-Man 3 for July would also have been postponed

Share it:

Since we learned that the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home it would start filming in July we have not heard from the next Tom Holland movie in the role of the Marvel hero.

Now a report from the British Film Institute's Sight & Sound magazine mentions that the filming of this collaborative production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would also have been affected by the change of plans to which so many other projects have had to submit. COVID-19 pandemic.

The filming addresses the effects that the virus outbreak has had in the cinema and mentions that the productions of films such as The Batman, The Little Mermaid and also the sequel to Spider-Man that was a few months from starting to put the cameras to roll.

Much of the Sony Pictures catalog has recently received major delays, with almost all of its releases going to 2021. It has been saved from the burning Tom Hardy Venom 2 that will continue to hit theaters this year unless things change.

It is not the only filming canceled by Holland due to the current situation. Today we found out that the actor came to appear on the set of that damn production that is Uncharted just to receive the news that he had to go home because it had been canceled.

The release date of this sequel to Spider-Man that currently has no title is July 16, 2021, something that could also change if filming is finally delayed for a few months because the pandemic does not stabilize at the rate expected. everything back to normal.

