The filming of Space Jam 2 shows Joker, The Mask and Pennywise

Images taken allegedly during the filming of Space Jam 2 they show cameos of characters from Warner Bros. as disparate as Joker, The Mask and Pennywise, which would confirm previous rumors about a movie that will not only feature Looney Tunes as in the first part, because instead it would make references to many Other licensing of studies.

The DCUVERSE account on Instagram published this video in which these characters can be seen in footage shot during the recording of Space Jam 2, being a big surprise in the face of this sequel that seems to be having much more support from Warner Bros. than it could be thought.

It is mentioned in Reddit that other licenses such as Mad Max will also end up having a presence in this comedy. Finally it seems that LeBron James finally managed to give life to a sequel in which he had high hopes and that he would have responded with a sort of meeting point for some of the most iconic characters in the world of basketball and the Warner catalog.

The number of licenses that Warner can take advantage of for this film and possible sequels is virtually unlimited, so fans of the great classics of the studio now have another reason to go to the cinema to see this dementia.

