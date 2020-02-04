The filming of Ms. Marvel will begin in summer and shortly after the character will be in a UCM movie

Share it:

Although initially the shooting of Ms. Marvel by next month of April 2020, finally this will not start until some time still undetermined next summer. Anyway, far from becoming bad news, the report also reveals a fact that Marvel fans will love. Basically, it is expected that shortly after starting production of the series for Disney +, Ms. Marvel's character will make her first appearance in a UCM movie.

In fact, it was already known that the character in the series would come across UCM movies, but it was not clear when it would happen. Now, according to reports (via ScreenRant), it could happen during Phase 4, but never before. In any case, the information (which comes from The Illuminerdi, which is quite reliable), ensures that the shooting would last for almost a whole year.

To be more concrete, it could start in July 2020 and end in June 2021. Therefore, and as they themselves point out, it would not be surprising if the premiere could occur in August 2021. And speaking of speculation, The Illuminerdi also speculates that Captain Marvel 2 could be the film in which Ms. Marvel would make her first appearance for UCM through the big screen.

The reason for thinking that is nothing more than the fact that, according to the data, both shootings would happen simultaneously, which would facilitate the possibility of recording the scenes related to Ms. Marvel.

On the other hand, from El Illuminerdi they also point out the possibility that this long period of time for the filming of the series could indicate that the two hit seasons would be recorded. Obviously, there is no official confirmation from Marvel, so we will have to wait to get out of doubt.

