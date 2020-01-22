The filming of Marvel's Eternal anticipates the romance between an Eternal and a human

Share it:

* Attentive. The article may contain possible spoilers for Marvel's Eternal, one of UCM's upcoming films.

If you are lovers of Marvel comics, you will well know that one of the members of Los Eternos has an affair with a human. Well, judging by the latest leaks produced in the filming of Marvel's Eternal, the movie could be true to that story. Only by radically changing the protagonists of that love. They are still a human and an Eternal, but the pieces are very different.

Thus, judging by the image of the filmed filming (which you can see exclusively in Page Six), The Eternal will present us with a romance between Sersi and Dane Whitman (that is, Black Knight). As we said, very different from what the comics told us, where that love was between Margo and Ikaris.

The fact is that the photos of the set show the stars Kit Harrington and Gemma Chan hugging and kissing. Of course, an interesting change for the film that, on the other hand, could be very important in the plot and how that relationship will influence the other protagonists.

Of course, we will have to continue being very attentive to the shooting during the next days. For now, we have already seen how the characters of Kumail Nanjiani and the young actress Lia McHugh will look. And there will probably be more leaks this week.

The motives? Today we have known that Marvel Studios is planning a great sequence of action for the film, which will be shot in London. In fact, a production sheet has appeared that suggests that the film will film a large-scale sequence of action involving The Eternal and their enemies for six days in Camden, London. And according to the information, there will be a lot of pyrotechnics, several drones, lots of stunts and dangerous movements with different vehicles.

