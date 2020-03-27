“The filming of‘ Hogar ’has been one of the most beautiful”

Share it:

The tension built up during the filming of a psychological thriller like 'Home', directed by Álex and David Pastor and already available on Netflix, can be very big for its leading actors. Although each one usually looks for ways to disconnect so as not to take the character home, there are others, such as Mario Casas, who recognize that achieving this is tremendously difficult: “In the end, in no filthy filming. You are all the time in character, trying to stay focused. What I do a lot is talk to a coach with whom I have worked for a long time. We create audios, playlists, background … To be active all the time, on the motor, and the ball does not fall, as we say ", tells us the actor, protagonist of the film with Javier Gutiérez.

Mario also adds that, in this case, the experience was tremendously positive thanks, above all, to the technical and artistic team with which he worked. “The Pastor brothers made everything very easy for us. Both are also the scriptwriters of the film and they were very clear about what they wanted to tell, the tone to do it … Everything. One was concerned with one thing and another with another. And what about my castmates … Javier Gutiérrez is an actor with a lot of talent; Bruna Cusí also; Ruth Díaz has done a great job. The truth is that it was a very nice and beautiful shoot ”.