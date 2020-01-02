 The filming of Hawkeye would begin in July

Share it:

After learning about the latest change in the premiere calendar that has brought “WandaVision” to 2020, fans are eager to know if more changes are being prepared for the Marvel Studios series. In this situation, many have asked about the situation of other series, as it is "Hawkeye", another of the series that Marvel Studios has on its way and whose premiere is scheduled for autumn 2021. We are still many months away for its premiere, and that is why very little is known about it (although we have been able to see a series of conceptual arts).

It is precisely the insider Chales Murhpy who, before the doubts of some fans about the absence of news about the series, has revealed that it is not until July when production is scheduled to begin, hence there is not even news about the casting.

One of the big questions is who will play Kate Bishop, the other great protagonist of the series and who will assume the new role of Hawkeye, presumably with a view to appearing in other future projects. Actress Hailee Steinfeld has sounded loud, but for now there is nothing confirmed and there would even be possible problems with the exclusivity of her contract with Apple for "Dickinson".

