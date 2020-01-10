 The filming of Eternals moves to the Natural History Museum of the University of Oxford

Share it:

The Marvel's Eternal movie It is still filming in the United Kingdom even though we are not getting too much information about it. The last thing that comes to us places the filming of the film in the Natural History Museum of the University of Oxford. Beyond this, the information that arrives is brief.

It seems clear that what has been shot inside is a scene for a Marvel movie, although the Museum workers who have been implicated, for example, security guards, cannot say so emphatically. A guard affirms "Nobody has told us what movie it is, we really want to know, all they have told us is that they are scenes from one of Marvel's new movies, but there are quite a few in preproduction, so it's hard to know which one it is.". However, from the information we know about Marvel productions, it is clear that it's about "Eternals", because it is also reported that the actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Richard Madden have been seen on the set, although Kit Harington was initially placed instead of Richaed Madden.

Although there is not the slightest information about what could have been shot inside this building, there are already many who point to the link that exists between Black Knight, the role that Kit plays, and the university, well remember that one of the Incarnations of this character in the comics, that of Nathan Garrett, was a university professor. This is nothing more than simple speculation on the part of the fans and the media without, we repeat, having official or proven information about it.

Next to this we have new images of Kit Harington (Black Knight) and Gemma Chan (Sersi) during the filming of the film.

Filming of the film is expected to be completed in a matter of a month.

Via information | Oxford Mail