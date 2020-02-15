The filming of Black Panther 2 could take place in Australia

Share it:

One of the premiere that fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe They are looking forward to Black Panther 2. Since it was announced during the D23 Expo, the sequel has set its premiere for May 6, 2022 with Ryan Coogler back to the command of the address.

According to the MCU Cosmic website, the sequel to the Wakanda superhero will take place at the headquarters of Fox Australia, as well as Shang-Chi Y Thor: Love and Thunder.

Black Panther 2 would begin production next spring, between March and June. However, given the advance with which we receive this information, according to the source, it is not 100% reliable, since everything can change in the coming months.

Also part of the film would be filmed in the United States, something similar to what happens with Shang-Chi, which shares the same locations, Australia and the United States, specifically San Francisco.

Australia can be a good scenario for Wakanda to establish itself. The amount of virgin places offer a greater wealth of resources that the study may have in Atlanta With a green screen.

However, if this happens, Black Panther 2 would start production right after Thor: Love and Thunder the next Marvel thunder god movie.

Black Panther 2 will arrive on May 6, 2022 and it will start filming very soon. The new installment of the history of T'Challa it will return us to the universe of the superhero and its iconic "African" locations that present a great visual richness.