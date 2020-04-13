 The filming of Black Adam is going to the end of summer according to Dwayne Johnson

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The main photograph of the film "Black Adam" it is slightly delayed by the current coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks ago, Dwayne Johnson He doubted that they could continue with his plans to start filming for July, and now the actor confirms the obvious, those plans are unfeasible, so everything has to be delayed.

In a new Instagram Live video made this Sunday night, Johnson has said that filming is now scheduled to start in late August or even already in September, in addition to making a special emphasis on how dedicated this project is, in order to reassure fans and assure them that the project will be carried out.

We are still planning to shoot, probably in late summer now, probably delayed in late August or September. It is a project that I carry in my heart and that is why I am looking forward to starting.

This date is a bit surprising due to the fact that right now the actor would have to be shooting the film "Red Notice" Netflix, so logically, that movie would have to be shot before DC. We do not know if this new date is taking into account the filming of another project, or if DC production has been put ahead at the priority level.

Speaking more about the villain movie, Johnson added: