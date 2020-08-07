the film and new specials are coming? The creators in talks with Adult Swim

Share it:

In the last hours Adult Swim is launching real bombs into the world of animation: the issuer of Rick and Morty in fact, it seems willing to give new light to the cult of the 90s and after the announcement of the spin-off of Daria also South Park could be back on track with a new project.

To open on a return of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny is the issuer CNBC, which reports on some ongoing negotiations between the creators of the series Trey Parker and Matt Stone and the former head of the animation department of Marvel Studios, Grant Gish, recently appointed Senior Vice President of Adult Animation. The first information is given by Gish, who however has been careful not to give clues about the possible project: will it be a movie or a new series of specials?

"As long as something new is done, and it could be anything, for example a new style or a new tone, maybe a new idea coming from a specific writer, I think it can work. The audience of the animated series is looking for something unique and that's what the Simpsons and South Park have done. I would like to try a little of everything, but much of what I intend to do will be based on the production of well-known names and productions ".

In short, the veil on the intentions of Adult Swim has lifted just a few millimeters, but if it is true that words have weight we could soon have good news from the most irreverent series of all, which recently celebrated its 23rd season after its debut in 1997.