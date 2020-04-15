The FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup will feature players like Vinicius Jr, João Félix and Manu Vallejo

Share it:

With the great world football competitions canceled indefinitely it is time to move a tab in the virtual world. There will be a cup organized by EA players such as Vinicius Jr, João Félix and Manu Vallejo, who will compete with so many others in FIFA 20 to win the EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Stay and Play Cup.

A total of 20 professional footballers will represent their respective clubs in FIFA 20 matches where they will have to forget about moving their legs and start moving their fingers to claim the title. The participating teams and the players that represent them are:

AIK: Nabil Bahoui

Ajax: Sergiño Dest

Atletico Madrid: João Félix

Brondby: Jesper Lindström

Chelsea: Cesar Azpilicueta

Dortmund: Achraf Hakimi

Djurgården: Jesper Karlström

FC Copenhagen: Mo Daramy

HJK Helsinki: Nikolai Alho

Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Lyon: Bruno Guimaraes

Manchester City: Phil Foden

Marseille: Saîf Khaoui

PSG: Juan Bernat

PSV Eindhoven: Mohamed Ihattaren

Real Madrid: Vinicius Jr

Rome: Justin Kluivert

Tottenham Hotspur: Serge Aurier

Porto: Fabio Silva

Valencia: Manu Vallejo

All matches can be followed from the FIFA channel on Twitch. The first qualifying round starts today at 18:00 and will continue Thursday, Friday and Saturday from the same time. On Sunday from 19:00 the semifinal and the final will be played.

This is not the first large tournament organized in FIFA 20 after what happened with the COVID-19 pandemic, as we have also seen another organized by Gareth Bale, Paulo Dybala and UNICEF, as well as the one carried out by Ibai Llanos in our country with almost all the teams in the Spanish first division.

Video games are being the place chosen by the most massive sports to continue with their activities and continue to give it a show now that you cannot leave home.