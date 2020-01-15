The FIFA 20 eClub World Cup 2020 will be held in Milan

Share it:

L'eClub World Cup 2020, an important eSport event dedicated to FIFA 20, this year will take place in Italy, precisely in Milan from 7 to 9 February 2020, when the best 24 teams in the world will compete to win the final title.

The 24 teams come from five online qualifying rounds in which 190 teams from around the world took part. It is the first time that this event has taken place in Italy, and three Italian teams will compete for the title: Mkers, AS Roma and Team QLASH, while the other teams come from Mexico, Germany, England, Spain, France, Japan, the United States and other countries.

There will also be real celebrities from the world of eSports, including Donovan "Tekkz" Hunt and Diego "Crazy" Campagnani, respectively leaders of the Xbox and PlayStation world rankings, and many others.

The event will be held at the East End Studios in Milan. here is the program:

January 21: Draw

February 7: Groups, rounds 1-3

February 8: Groups, rounds 4-5 and Round of 16

February 9: Quarter-Finals, Semi-finals and Final

